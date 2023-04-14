The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand tonight. This is a 5-match series, and the initial three matches will be played in Lahore only.

Lahore’s track is one of the flattest tracks in the country, and the smaller boundary dimensions make it a perfect stadium to host a T20I match. Pakistan will be at their full strength, whereas the majority of the main New Zealand players are currently busy playing in Indian Premier League 2023.

When England toured Pakistan last year, three T20Is were played in Lahore and all of them entertained the crowd. With some excellent hitters in both ranks, this series can be the one to watch out for.

Gaddafi Stadium T20 Average Score in International Matches

A total of 18 T20Is have been played in Lahore. Out of 18, nine have been won by the chasing teams and the same number of matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings T20I score here has been just 159 runs. Although, the pitch has been great for batting lately.

The average score in the last three T20Is here has been 174 runs. 26.69 have been the average runs per wicket, whereas the average runs per over have been 8.04. Anything below 180 runs is not a par score on this track.

Gaddafi Stadium average score in PSL 2023

Recently, a total of nine Pakistan Super League 2023 matches were played here. The pitch was heaven for the batters, and the average first innings score in those matches was 187 runs. It was a flat wicket, and the bowlers had a tough time. Out of nine matches, eight of them were won by the teams batting first.

Talking about overall T20s, the average first innings score here has been 176 runs. Overall, the stats prove that it is a ground where we can expect high-scoring encounters.