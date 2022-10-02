“What a series it’s been”: Ben Stokes wishes England to win the series ahead of PAK vs ENG 7th T20I in Lahore

English test captain Ben Stokes has wished England well ahead of Pakistan vs England 7th T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the series decider of the 7-match T20I series between England and Pakistan. The series is brilliantly poised at 3-3, and the winner of this match will take the trophy home.

Pakistan started the series with a defeat, but they made a brilliant comeback after that. The bowlers of the side failed in the last match, but they won a couple of difficult games on their own for Pakistan. The batting relies a lot on Mohammad Rizwan, and when he was rested for the last game, the result was clearly visible.

England won their last do-or-die match, and they would want to win here as well. The way Phil Salt batted in the last match was magical, whereas Alex Hales, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have also provided some vital combinations with the bat. As far as bowling is concerned, Mark Wood and Sam Curran have bowled some good spells for the side.

Ben Stokes wishes England ahead of PAK vs END 7th T20I

Ben Stokes has wished the English team well ahead of the series decider against Pakistan in Lahore. He called it a brilliant series to watch between the two sides ahead of the T20 World Cup starting this month

“What a series it’s been to watch, Come on England”, Ben Stokes tweeted.

What a series it’s been to watch come on @englandcricket 🙌🙌 https://t.co/F4Gu1JEo1E — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 2, 2022

Stokes, who recently retired from the ODI format, played his last T20I match in March 2021 against India. He also has not travelled to Pakistan, but he will be joining the English side for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Stokes is the captain of the red-ball formats, but he will play under the leadership of Buttler in the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes rubbishes Harsha Bhogle’s comment on Deepti Sharma’s controversial runout

Stokes also missed the IPL 2022 to focus on the red-ball game, and the results are in front of everyone. Under his captaincy, England had a brilliant red-ball summer, and he would want to replicate his performances with the white ball as well in the T20 World Cup.

Considering the quality of Stokes, his T20I numbers are well below average. He has just scored 442 runs at 20.09 without scoring a single half-century, where he has 19 wickets under his belt. This T20 World Cup will be a huge one for the English test captain.