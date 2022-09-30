Gaddafi Stadium pitch report 6th T20: Gaddafi Stadium Lahore pitch report for Pakistan vs England today match

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report 6th T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of PAK vs ENG 6th T20I.

Pakistan and England will go head to head against each other in the 6th T20I of the 7-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan can seal the series by winning this match, whereas this is a DO or DIE game for the English side. England will have to win both the games in order to win the series.

The way in which Pakistan won the last two games has been absolutely brilliant. In both games, the bowlers of the Pakistani side changed the match in the last overs. England will definitely regret not winning the last two matches. Aamer Jamal, who was on his debut in the last match sealed the last over win for Pakistan in the last match.

Both teams have some brilliant players in their ranks, and this can again be an interesting game to watch out for. England’s batting is full of T20 superstars, and they will back them to score some big runs in this match.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report 6th T20

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch behaved quite differently in the last match. This pitch has always been a brilliant one for batting, but the same was not the case in the last T20I match. In the last match, there was clear help for the pacers, and the raw pace bowlers such as Mark Wood got good value for their pace.

If the pitch behaves as the last one, the pacers will yet again play a very important part in this match. In the initial overs of the match, there is some movement available, whereas shorter balls were quite effective in the middle overs of the match. The ball was sticking on the wicket as well so even spinners can be handy in between.

Aamer Jamal kept his cool and successfully defended 15 runs in the final of the game! Yet another thrilling contest as Pakistan defended lowest ever total at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Well done boys 🙌🙌#PAKvENG #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/0mPRSw7Msv — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) September 28, 2022

Historically, Lahore has always been a brilliant batting wicket. In PSL 2022, this ground hosted a total of 19 matches, where the average 1st innings score was 176 runs, which proves that this is a brilliant batting wicket. With smaller boundaries and faster outfield, batters have a lot of things for their advantage.

The dew was clearly visible in the last match as well, so it is clear that both captains would want to chase upon winning the toss in this match.