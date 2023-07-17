Galle International Stadium Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Galle On Day 3?

Rain has it in it to continue disrupting proceedings for the third time in a row during the third day of the first Test of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium tomorrow.

Although the weather gods have made their presence felt at the venue on the first two days, they haven’t been threatening enough to force wash out of multiple sessions. In spite of several rain delays, 140.2 out of the 180 scheduled overs on Day 1 and 2 have been made possible due to the leniency of the rainy season in the island nation.

Galle International Stadium Weather Forecast

While more delays are expected on Tuesday, it would be interesting to note if this leniency persists for the third consecutive day or not. With the first innings of the match not being an archetype high-scoring one, this Test can afford more rain to play spoilsport provided a maximum of one session is affected tomorrow.

Speaking of the weather forecast predicted by reliable weather portal AccuWeather, the first two sessions of Day 3 are most likely to be affected by inclement weather conditions. Readers must note that both the morning and afternoon sessions are anticipated to be played under a rain probability in vicinity of 45%.

Not just that, it is further expected to cross 50% by 03:00 PM (local time). With the evening session slated to begin at the same time, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the same gets delayed by a bit.

Taking into consideration the weather report for the day, the home team would be keen to pick the remaining five Pakistani wickets as soon as possible especially after Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman have scored individual half-centuries in an unbeaten 120-run partnership.

Hourly Weather in Galle On Day 3

10:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

11:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

02:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).