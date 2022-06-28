Galle International Stadium weather tomorrow: Weather at Galle Cricket Stadium SL vs AUS Day 1 1st Test

Galle International Stadium weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first SL vs AUS Test Day 1.

Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will enter its last leg in the form of a two-match Test series starting from tomorrow. While Colombo and Pallekele had combined to host eight white-ball matches between these two teams earlier this month, Galle will be hosting both the Test matches.

Sri Lanka, who were phenomenal in winning the ODI series 3-2 after losing the T20Is 2-1, have justified as to why they shouldn’t be taken lightly. With the Test series emerging as a final after both teams winning a series each, fans can expect a couple of tightly-contested matches.

As far as the ongoing ICC World Test Championship is concerned, Sri Lanka are at the fourth position after winning three and losing two out of their six Tests. Australia, on the other hand, are the table toppers on the back of five wins and no losses in their eight matches thus far. Hence, there’s a lot to gain and maintain for both Sri Lanka and Australia respectively in this series.

Galle International Stadium weather tomorrow

Hosting a Test match after seven months, Galle International Stadium is likely to witness natural interruption in the form of rainfall on the first day of the first Test match on Wednesday.

A hot and humid day in Galle has it in it to be a witness to rain pouring down in the city. Going by the weather forecast according to AccuWeather, there’s rain scheduled for pretty much the whole day tomorrow.

The Australian coaching staff grab a quick look under the covers, which have stayed on since around the time Sri Lanka concluded their training session in Galle #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/4QXwHpSaru — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 28, 2022

It is at the scheduled start of the evening session that the rain probability is predicted to be at a maximum of 51%. The number will remain in excess of 30% throughout the rest of the playing hours.

Hourly weather in Galle

10:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

11:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

12:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

01:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 39%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).