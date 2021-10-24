Cricket

“Game of cricket and game of terror cannot be played at the same time”: Baba Ramdev slams India vs Pakistan game as against ‘Rasthradharma’

"Game of cricket and game of terror cannot be played at the same time”: Baba Ramdev slams India vs Pakistan game as against ‘Rasthradharma’
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Ja Morant is officially baby Allen Iverson!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Grizzlies star gets crafty for an incredible finish vs the Clippers
Next Article
Boxing Day Test 2021: 80,000 people tipped to attend Ashes 2021 game between Australia vs England at MCG
Cricket Latest News
Boxing Day Test 2021: 80,000 people tipped to attend Ashes 2021 game between Australia vs England at MCG
Boxing Day Test 2021: 80,000 people tipped to attend Ashes 2021 game between Australia vs England at MCG

Boxing Day Test 2021: Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to host the mega Ashes test…