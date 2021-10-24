“Game of cricket and game of terror cannot be played at the same time”: Baba Ramdev slams India vs Pakistan game as against ‘Rasthradharma’

Baba Ramdev has expressed his displeasure on the ICC T20I World Cup game between India vs Pakistan, he believes it is against ‘Rasthradharma’.

As time is passing by, the buzz between India vs Pakistan is only increasing. The arch-rivals will face each other after a long wait of two years, whereas the last T20 WC was in 2016. Ahead of the game, many experts from all around the world are giving their opinion on the high-profile game. The latest name to join the list is Baba Ramdev, but has not supported the game in any way.

There have been tense situations between both countries since the partition in 1947. After the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, India and Pakistan just face each other in the ICC tournaments, whereas Pakistani players are not allowed to play the IPL.

Along with cricket, political tension is also a big factor and Pakistan’s former cricketers have certainly made some controversial comments in the past. The recent terror attacks in Kashmir have ignited the matter again.

Baba Ramdev was asked his opinion about the cricket match amid political concerns. He stated that the game is against ‘Rasthradharma’. According to Ramdev, cricket and terror can’t go hand in hand.

Baba Ramdev on India vs Pakistan

In a recent interview with India today, Baba expressed his displeasure with the game. “I feel that the cricket match under such a situation is against ‘Rashtradharma ‘ and not in the interest of the nation. The game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time,” said Baba Ramdev.

This comment has certainly ignited the galleries of the India vs Pakistan cricket game.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match details

The anticipated game between India vs Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST, whereas Star Sports Network will broadcast the game.

Indian Cricket Team is looking to maintain their 100% record against Pakistan in the world cup history.