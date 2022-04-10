“Get me on the first ball”: Virat Kohli jokes around with Baby AB Dewald Brevis after RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match

Virat Kohli jokes around with Baby AB: Dewald Brevis took the wicket of Virat Kohli on his very first IPL ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians to hand Mumbai their fourth straight defeat of the season. This is RCB’s third win on the trot, and they are looking solid in the tournament so far.

Mumbai managed to score just 151 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant half-century. RCB chased the target in just 18.3 overs by losing three wickets. Anuj Rawat scored a brilliant half-century, whereas Virat Kohli also played a knock of 48 runs.

Virat Kohli jokes with Baby AB Dewald Brevis

Getting Virat Kohli’s wicket is a dream of many bowlers out there, and if you can get him on the first ball, it’s a cherry on the cake. Dewald Brevis did the same in the IPL 2022 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it was a close LBW call.

Virat Kohli reviewed the decision, but there was no clear evidence to change the decision and that’s why it was given out again. On replays, it looked like the ball touched bat and pad at the very same time.

Mumbai Indians released a video where Virat Kohli was meeting Dewald Brevis after the game. He was looking in a good mood and Jasprit Bumrah was also standing next to them.

“Young Man, good one eh! Good First meeting,” Kohli said.

“Get me on the first ball, how’s it? Good, Enjoying it?”, Kohli asked.

Dewald Brevis is called Baby AB because of his batting style. Brevis finished as the highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup with 506 runs at 84.33, whereas the 2nd highest run-scorer finished with 380 runs. Apart from batting, Brevis also took seven wickets with his leg break bowling.

Mumbai Indians have lost their opening four games of the tournament, and they will Punjab Kings in their next league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune.