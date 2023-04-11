Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in Indian Premier League 2023 Match 16 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

“We will bowl first. We batted in the first two games, didn’t do well enough [laughs]. The pitch looks dry and probably takes some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight,” Sharma told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Having lost their first two matches of the season, MI have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match. Batter Nehal Wadhera and fast bowler Riley Meredith are playing in the national capital on Tuesday in place of batters Tim David and Tristan Stubbs.

While Wadhera is playing his second match of the season, Meredith has begun his second stint for Mumbai in his third IPL season. Furthermore, one out of David or Stubbs are highly likely to be seen batting as an Impact Player in the second innings because Sharma is fielding with only three overseas players in the first innings.

Is Dewald Brevis Playing IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians?

Yes. Uncapped South Africa batter Dewald Brevis, fondly known as Baby AB, wasn’t among their 13 released players before IPL 2023 auction unlike Meredith. Hence, he is very much part of MI in what is his second season of the IPL.

Having said that, Brevis hasn’t got an opportunity this season thus far in spite of Indians making more than one change in their second and third matches. The likes of David and Stubbs have denied Brevis of a chance in IPL 2023 till now. Not even part of their five substitutes, the right-handed batter doesn’t qualify to bat in the second innings.

Brevis, 19, hasn’t been able to make his international debut primarily because of Stubbs and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen playing his 14 white-ball international matches in the same role.

Speaking of his current form in the shortest format, Brevis was the second-highest run-scorer for MI Cape Town in SA20 2023 earlier this year. In 10 innings, Brevis’ 235 runs had come at an average of 26.11 and a strike rate of 117.50 including a half-century.