Pitch report Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium for today match: RCB vs MI MCA Stadium Pune pitch report 2022 IPL

RCB vs MI MCA Stadium Pune pitch report 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 game at Pune.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 9 April 2022. Both teams are among the most popular teams in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won two of their three games in the tournament, and where Dinesh Karthik has played a vital part in both of their wins. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell will make the batting of RCB stronger in this game.

Mumbai Indians are in search of their first of the tournament after losing three games on the trot. The batting of the side has improved after the arrival of Suryakumar Yadav, but the bowling is a concern. Daniel Sams has been a liability so far in the tournament for Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs MI MCA Stadium Pune pitch report

The MCA Stadium in Pune has been brilliant for batting this season. Pat Cummins smashed the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers all over the park in the last game played at this very ground. He scored the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL’s history.

A total of three league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 181 runs. Out of three, the defending teams have won two games, whereas KKR won by chasing in the last game.

Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zhh3qufFsc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2022

Rajasthan Royals smashed 210 runs in the first game of the tournament at this very venue. A black soil surface will be used for this game, which offers assistance to the batters, and the spinners get some grip from the pitch. Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-22-3) bowled a brilliant spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The dew won’t be a major factor at this venue, so the value of the toss isn’t that much as compared to the venues in Mumbai. Although, both teams would want to chase first at this venue as well.