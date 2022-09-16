“Get them out, Half of Indian team is finished”: Asghar Afghan believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dismissals are enough to put pressure on India

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has made a big comment on the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start next month, and the Indian team would want to improve their performance this time around after the disappointment of last season. The Indian team could not manage to get past the group stages last time around.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in the tournament, and it will be his first ICC tournament as captain. The duo of Rohit Shar and Virat Kohli will have to play a big part with the bat if the Indian team wants to do well in the tournament. Both of them haven’t been great in 2022, but the recent form looks promising.

Virat finally scored his 71st international century in the last Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, whereas Rohit also played a brilliant knock against Sri Lanka. Many experts have expressed their desire to see Rohit and Virat open for India in the T20 World Cup.

Asghar Afghan makes big statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has said that whenever they used to play against India, the plan was to get the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early. He insists that the wickets of both of these are equal to finishing half of the Indian team. Afghan said that the whole world plans the same against these two players.

“Whenever we played against India, our plan used to be around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We used to say ‘get them out, half of Indian team is finished,” Asghar Afghan said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“The whole world plans against these two big players like this only. They can win matches single-handedly. Our plan was always to attack them in the beginning, because if we can’t get them out in the beginning, then it is very difficult to trouble them.”

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

He further added that if Virat gets set, it’s very difficult to get him out. According to Afghan, if the items can the wickets of Rohit and Virat early, it will affect around 60-70 team runs in the T20I format.