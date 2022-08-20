“Get yourself out of comfort zones”: Saba Karim disappointed with India’s decision of bowling first despite winning 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe

Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim wanted India to bat first against Zimbabwe in order to put themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

India defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in the 2nd ODI to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first again, and Rahul surprised everyone at the toss when he announced that Deepak Chahar is not playing the game.

The Indian bowlers again did an amazing job and bowled out Zimbabwe for 161 runs. Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets, whereas Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda took one wicket each. Sean Williams and Ryan Burl played some sensible knocks for the hosts.

India, in reply, chased the target in just 25.4 overs with five wickets to spare. KL Rahul came to open the innings, but he managed to score just a mere run. Sanju Samson smashed a winning six at the end to seal the game for the visitors.

Saba Karim disappointed with India’s approach against Zimbabwe

Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim has expressed his disappointment over India’s approach despite winning the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe. He said that the Indian team should put themselves in difficult positions as it is very easy for them to win against Zimbabwe. He insists that India should have some takeaways from this series.

“I was expecting India to bat first after winning the toss, but that didn’t happen,” Saba Karim said on Sony Sports Network.

“There have to be some takeaways for you as a side and the best way to do that would have been to put yourself in some kind of a difficult situation and try and come out of it.”

Sanju Samson finishes it off in style 👌 Win streak over 🇿🇼 continues – ✅

Another convincing #ODI series triumph – ✅ 🇮🇳 chase 162 in just 25.4 overs!#ZIMvIND | 📸: AP pic.twitter.com/FhFj2J891P — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 20, 2022

Karim added that India lost the last T20 World Cup because of their conservative approach. India’s struggle in defending targets has been a thing of concern for the side and Karim believes that India should get themselves out of their comfort zones ahead of an all-important T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The reason why we were out of the T20 World Cup was because of our conservative approach while batting first and it may happen leading up to the World Cup. So it’s always good to prepare and try and get yourself out of comfort zones,” Karim added.