Grace Harris husband name: Is Grace Harris married?

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris is one of the best strikers in Women’s cricket at the moment. The ability of Harris to bat aggressively at the lower order and bowl some overs as well makes her a perfect fit for any T20 side. Harris is playing for UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023, and she proved her class in the very first match.

Harris made her debut for the Australian team in a T20I match against Ireland in 2015, but she made her comeback in the side because of her brilliant performances in the WBBL in recent times. She has represented Australia in 9 WODIs and 33 T20Is so far.

Hitters like Harris are quite rare in Women’s cricket, and she has a S/R of 173.05 in T20I cricket. In Domestic cricket, Harris plays for Queensland. In the Women’s Big Bash League, Harris has represented Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women.

Grace Harris husband name

Harris was born on 18 September 1993 in Ipswich, Queensland. The readers must note that the Australian all-rounder is unmarried, and there is no information about her partner as well. There are no pictures of Harris on Instagram that could suggest that she is dating someone.

Laura Harris is Grace’s sister, and she is also a cricketer. Laura is a part of Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL 2023, whereas she has played for Brisbane Heat in WBBL and Northern Superchargers Women in the Hundred. Laura has not made her debut for Australia yet.

UP Warriorz got the services of Harris for a price of INR 75 Lakh in the auction, and her recent heroics on the Indian tour played a big part in it. In the T20I series between India and Australia in 2023, Harris impressed everyone by scoring 132 runs in three innings at an incredible S/R of 203.07.

Grace Harris scored half-century on WPL debut

Harris was awarded the Player of the Match trophy for her brilliant half-century in the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Chasing the target of 170 runs, the Warriorz were struggling at one stage, but Harris played a knock of 59 runs in just 26 balls to see her side home.