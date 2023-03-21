Why is Grace Harris not playing today’s WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium?

During the 20th match of the ongoing inaugural season of Women’s Premier League between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals Women captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are gonna have a bowl. It has been working well for us in the last two games. We need another good performance tonight. Any team in the competition can win on any day and we have to put a good performance tonight,” Lanning told host broadcaster Sports18 at the toss before confirming an unchanged Playing XI.

Currently at the second position on the points table, Capitals require a win to replace Mumbai Indians Women at the top and directly qualify for the final without having to take part in Eliminator. Even the smallest of victories will power Delhi (1.978) to the top as their NRR (Net Run Rate) is better than Mumbai (1.711).

Why is Grace Harris not playing today vs Delhi Capitals Women?

Alyssa Healy, Lanning’s Australian teammate and UP Warriorz Women captain, remained unperturbed about being invited to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. Knowing that they will have to play the Eliminator, UP would be looking win their second match in as many days.

“We are not too unhappy. We will enjoy coming here and put a good total on the board. The focus of our franchise is to look forward,” Healy told Sports18 at the toss.

Warriorz, on the other hand, have made three changes to their Playing XI. All-rounders Devika Vaidya and Grace Harris and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad have all been rested to hand opportunities to batter Shweta Sehrawat and pacers Shabnim Ismail and Soppadhandi Yashasri (debut).

“We have got three changes tonight. Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya miss out. [Soppadhandi] Yashasri makes her debut, so we’re looking forward to her. Shabnam Ismail also comes in. Grace Harris has been doing the heavy lifting for us, so she has earned a well-earned rest,” Healy mentioned.

Second-highest run-scorer for her team in spite of batting only four times thus far, Harris’ 216 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 72 and 170.07 respectively.