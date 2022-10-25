“It’s a freakish dismissal”: Amy Jones grabs simple catch at point after ball lobs off wicket-keeper Tahlia Wilson’s shoulder in a bizarre dismissal

Amy Jones grabs simple catch: The batter from Brisbane Heat had to return after becoming victim of a bizarre dismissal tonight.

During the 18th match of Women’s Big Bash League 2022 between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women in Brisbane, Brisbane Heat batter Grace Harris had to walk back to the pavilion after becoming a victim of a bizarre dismissal.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 10th over when Harris aimed at playing a reverse ramp off a high full-toss from Sydney Thunder all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson.

Harris, whose contact with the ball was enough to earn her a boundary past the short third-man fielder on any other day, was quite unfortunate on this particular occasion as the ball lobbed off Sydney wicket-keeper Tahlia Wilson’s right shoulder only to be caught safely and easily by Amy Jones at point.

Wilson, who didn’t intend to stop the ball with her shoulder, ended up doing so to play a big part in this dismissal.

Have you ever seen anything like this?! Tahlia Wilson with the perfect header into the safe hands of Amy Jones 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️@CommBank | #PlayOfTheDay | #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/4Q1F9V3RtS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 25, 2022

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the seventh over, Harris returned to the pavilion after scoring a lacklustre 7 (10) in a 140-run chase.

Although Heat lost three more wickets right after Harris’ dismissal, all-rounders Amelia Kerr and Charli Knott have put on display a resolute show in their combined preparation for a close finish at the Allan Border Field tonight. Having said that, the match has been currently halted due to rain in the city.

After captain Rachael Haynes (38) won the toss and chose to bat, Thunder put on board 139/7 in 20 overs primarily due to opening batter Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 50 (38) including nine fours in the first innings.