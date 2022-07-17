Grace Road Leicester pitch report 3rd ODI: England Women vs South Africa Women pitch today match Leicester

Grace Road Leicester pitch report 3rd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of England W and South Africa W 3rd ODI.

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Grace Road in Leicester. The hosts have won the initial two matches, and they would aim for a whitewash, whereas the visitors will play for respect in this match.

This series has been dominated by the English players in both batting and bowling department. South Africa Women played well in the world cup, but they have struggled in this series so far.

Grace Road Leicester pitch report 3rd ODI

The Grace Road Stadium in Leicester has hosted a total of 3 ODIs so far, and the last ODI was in 1999. This ground has not hosted an ODI match in the last 23 years, so the ODI record of this ground does not carry any kind of significance.

However, this ground has been the home venue of Leicestershire in County cricket, and a total of 51 T20 domestic matches have been played at this very ground, where 27 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score in T20 domestic matches here has been 165 runs.

A fresh surface is expected to be used for this game, so we can expect a good batting track in this match. There is an even bounce on the surface which will allow the batters to play their shots freely. The outfield of this stadium is very fast, and the ball will reach the boundary quickly once placed in the gap.

The pace bowlers can get some movement in the initial overs of the match, but it is a good batting track overall. This stadium’s boundaries are not that long as well, and the batters can clear the fence easily. Clear weather is forecasted for this very match and both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss.