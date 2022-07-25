“Great chase from India”: Herschelle Gibbs hails Indian team for defeating West Indies in 2nd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval

Herschelle Gibbs has hailed the performance of the Indian team for their brilliant chase in the 2nd ODI against West Indies.

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series to seal the series. It was a brilliant win by the Indian team considering the nature of the pitch, and the struggles of the batters. Axar Patel’s heroics at the end sealed the game for the Indian side.

West Indies scored 311 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a century from Shai Hope and a half-century from Nicholas Pooran, Shardul Thakur took three wickets for the Indian team. India won the balls with two balls and two-wicket to spare at the end.

Axar played a blinder of 64 runs in just 35 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 3 boundaries. He sealed the match by hitting the winning six. Apart from Axar, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer also scored half-centuries.

Herschelle Gibbs hails Team India’s win

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has applauded the performance of team India in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval. He said that given the slow nature of the track, it was a great chase from the Indian team. The ball was not coming on the ball nicely in the 2nd innings.

“Watched the highlights of the 2nd odi India vs West Indies, giving the surface, a great chase from India. What a game,” Herschelle Gibbs tweeted.

Watched the highlights of the 2nd odi @BCCI v @windiescricket , giving the surface,great chase from India. What a game 👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 25, 2022

In the 2007 World Cup, Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. He achieved this feat against the Netherlands on 16 March 2007.

Gibbs scored 8094 ODI runs, courtesy of 21 centuries, whereas he also has 6167 test runs under his belt. Gibbs is one of the finest South African batters to play the game. Apart from his excellent cricket career, he was involved in quite a few controversies as well. He recently put his name in the Kashmir Premier League in Pakistan, which was heavily criticized in India.