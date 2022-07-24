India vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights Hotstar: IND vs WI highlights 2022 ODI yesterday match

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights: India have managed to register a second consecutive tight victory at the Queen’s Park Oval.

West Indies and India have successfully put on display two back-to-back riveting ODIs in Port of Spain resulting in the visitors winning on both occasions to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

The recently concluded second ODI required India to chase a 312-run target in order to seal a series win. In what ended up becoming the highest ODI run-chase at the Queen’s Park Oval, it also is the third-highest in West Indies.

Although half-centuries by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (63) and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (54) kept India alive in the chase, them losing half their batting unit right before the third powerplay provided the hosts with a massive advantage.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 39th over with more than 100 runs remaining to be scored, all-rounder Axar Patel scored a maiden ODI half-century to win a maiden ODI match award in only his second ODI in the last five years.

In what is also his highest individual score in international cricket, Patel scored 64* (35) at a strike rate of 182.85 on the back of hitting three fours and five sixes. Patel playing a pivotal role in scoring a combined total of game-changing 29 runs in the 46th and 47th overs propelled India to chase their 18th run-chase of 300 or more runs in ODIs.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI highlights

An almost early morning finish according to the Indian time has it in it for plentiful Indian fans to have missed out on live action. Hence, a natural urge to go through the highlights on a Monday morning won’t be surprising.

For starters, highlights of the second West Indies vs India ODI won’t be available on Disney+Hotstar as it isn’t televising or streaming this series.

Streaming platform FanCode, only official streaming app of this tour for the Indian audiences, has an option of watching highlights but only for its subscribers.

However, non-subscribers can watch selected video highlights on the Twitter handle or YouTube channel of FanCode.