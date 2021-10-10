“Greatest finisher ever”: Virat Kohli jumps out of seat to cheer for MS Dhoni in DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli jumps out of seat: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t hesitate in appreciating his counterpart tonight.

During the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni rewound the clock by finishing a tense chase in style.

Coming in to bat at no. 7 in the penultimate over, an out-of-form Dhoni walked in with his team needing 24 runs to win off just 11 balls. Having failed to score a run off the first delivery that he faced, Dhoni made amends quickly to whack Capitals pacer Avesh Khan for a six through the mid-wicket region on the following delivery.

With Tom Curran dismissing his English teammate in Moeen Ali (16) in the last over, Super Kings needed 13 runs off five deliveries with Dhoni on strike. What followed was Dhoni hitting a couple of boundaries to reduce the equation to five off three.

ALSO READ: Who won the Man of the Match award in DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1?

While Dhoni’s loyal fan-base would’ve hoped for him to hit a six to seal the chase, the 40-year old player hitting his third four of the innings was enough for his team to enter their eighth IPL final.

The sight of Dhoni striking at 300 made him an instant source of amazement at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium whilst also earning him accolades across social media platforms mainly from Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli jumps out of seat to cheer for MS Dhoni in DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni finisher:

Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2021

Batters scoring 10+ runs in the 20th over in successful run chases most times: 7 – Dhoni

4 – Pollard

4 – Bravo

2 – Rohit

2 – Jadeja

2 – S Smith#IPL2021 #CSKvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.