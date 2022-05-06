GT vs MI Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Gujarat vs Mumbai 2022 IPL match?

GT vs MI Man of the Match: The batter from Mumbai Indians won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in a nail-biting contest.

Chasing a 178-run target, Titans were off to a brilliant start as opening batters Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) scored 10th and 13th IPL half-century respectively in a match-winning 106-run opening partnership.

While both the batters hit six fours and two sixes each tonight, them getting out in the same over dented Gujarat’s progress. Wickets falling at regular intervals from this point kept Indians in the match but GT were always expected to score 20 runs in the last two overs especially with David Miller (19*) and Rahul Tewatia (3) in the middle.

With Miller hitting a six off Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over of the match put his team on the driver’s seat, MI all-rounder Daniel Sams turned the tables by defending nine runs in the final over. While Tewatia was run-out in the 20th over, Miller failed to score a run when they needed six runs off two balls.

Sams, who gave away just 18 runs in his three overs, might not have picked a wicket but did enough to power his team to their second victory of the season. Playing this match after a break, Mumbai spinner Murugan Ashwin was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-29-2 and was well-supported by vice-captain Kieron Pollard picking figures of 2-0-13-1.

GT vs MI Man of the Match today IPL match 2022

Asked to bat first by Titans captain Hardik Pandya (24), Indians put on board 177/6 in 20 overs on the back of healthy contributions from wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan (45), batter Tim David (44*) and captain Rohit Sharma (43).

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 15th over, David accomplished in his role of being a finisher hitting two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 209.52 to win his maiden IPL match award.

“Given the context, us winning the game, it feels great. It was a good batting wicket, I missed out on a few scoring opportunities in the last over. Shows how well our bowlers bowled in the second half and get us over the line,” David told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.