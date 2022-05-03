GT vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL: Who won Man of the Match today in Gujarat vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?

GT vs PBKS Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Punjab Kings won an Indian Premier League match award after three years.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. Having won their fifth match of the season, PBKS have not jumped to the fifth position on the points table.

Chasing a 144-run target, Kings didn’t make a mess of an achievable target for the second time in a row. While a change in the opening combination didn’t help as Jonny Bairstow (1) was dismissed cheaply, Shikhar Dhawan (62*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) put together an assuring 87-run second-wicket partnership.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 13th over, Liam Livingstone (30*) hit as many as 28 runs off a Mohammed Shami over to seal the chase in 16 overs.

GT vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL 2022 match

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya’s (1) decision of batting first after winning the toss resulted in his team scoring a below par 143/8 in 20 overs. Barring rookie batter Sai Sudharsan scoring 65* (50), no other batter from GT was successful in generating any sort of impact tonight.

Kings new-ball bowler Sandeep Sharma might not have picked a wicket but him giving away only 17 runs in his four overs called for a disciplined spell. While the likes of Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh picked a wicket apiece, overseas pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-33-4.

Rabada, who dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (21), Rahul Tewatia (11), Rashid Khan (0) and Lockie Ferguson (5), was adjudged the Player of the Match only for the second time in the IPL.

“Finally, we got the win. After being a bit inconsistent, we just wanted to string a couple of wins under our belt. We bowled well to restrict them. Our batters did the job. As a team, we had a good outing. You can’t get too greedy, you need to stick to your basics, that’s what I tried to do,” Rabada told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.