GT vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report: Gujarat vs Hyderabad pitch report Wankhede batting or bowling

GT vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the best teams of the tournament so far.

Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th league match of Indian Premier League 2022. It is a top-of-the-table clash where two in-form teams are taking on each other. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans have lost just one game in the tournament so far, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a run of five successive wins. The bowling has been the strength of both sides and both of them would want to use it to their advantage yet again this time around.

The best thing about these two teams is that they aren’t dependent on a single individual and have found some new hero in every other game.

GT vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has always supported the batters. There is a red-soil pitch at the venue which provides an even bounce for the batters to hit the ball easily.

A total of nine games have been played in IPL 2022 so far at the Wankhede Stadium, where the average 1st innings score has been 169 runs. Out of nine games, just four games have been won by the chasing teams. The boundaries of this ground are not that large, and the batters won’t have any issues in clearing the fence.

It is surprising that despite the dew factor, the defending teams have won the majority of the games on this ground. In the last game, Punjab Kings scored 187 runs in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings could not chase it. The pacers get a visible amount of swing with the new ball in the initial overs.

The pitch has shown some stickiness and the oddballs are staying low and getting slow as well. The role of the spinners in middle-overs will be immense in this game as well. Rashid Khan is going to be a huge weapon for Gujarat Titans in this game.

Despite all the recent results, the captains will definitely bowl first after winning the toss at this very ground.