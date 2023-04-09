Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff 2023: Who are the Batting and Bowling Coaches of Hardik Pandya-led IPL team?
Gurpreet Singh
|Published 09/04/2023
Having left everyone in shock and by post winning the IPL title on their debut appearance last season, the Gujarat Titans have begun the ongoing 16th season on a similar note of dominance, by winning the first two matches in a comprehensive manner.
Despite all the question mark over their squad composition last year, where fans and experts doubted the squad’s caliber which had a dearth of the big superstars of T20 Cricket, one of the Titans would always pick their hand up and take the team over the line.
While the team skipper Hardik Pandya credited the head coach for bringing the best out of him and thrusting the much-needed confidence in the entire team, he also was in all praise for the support staff which made sure that the team environment was always relaxed and chilled out throughout the season.
Having retained the support staff personnel from the previous season, including the think-tank as well, GT look to go for for glory in a brand new season as well.
Former team India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has been retained as Gujarat Titans’ mentor and batting coach akin the previous season.
Head coach of the side Ashish Nehra has made sure that the team doesn’t require a separate fast bowling coach, with former Indian cricketer Ashish Kapoor performing the dual role of the team’s spin bowling coach and talent scout.
In addition to Kapoor, the franchise has roped in the services of other three assistant coaches in Mithun Manhas, Narender Negi, and Naeem Amin.
Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff 2023
Vikram Solanki – Director of Cricket
Ashish Nehra – Head Coach
Gary Kirsten – Batting Coach and Mentor
Ashish Kapoor – Spin bowling coach and Talent scout
Mithun Manhas – Assistant Coach
Narender Negi – Assistant Coach
Naeem Amin – Assistant Coach
Sachin Rana and Ramadoss Naresh – Strength and Conditioning Coaches
Sandeep Raju – Performance Analyst
Rohit Sawalkar – Lead Physiotherapist
Gaurav Sharma – Physiotherapist
Satyajit Parab – Team Manager
Dhaval Shah – ASST. Logistics Manager
Rahul Kumar – Lead Masseur
Manish Sharma – Masseur
Ashok Sadh – Throw-Down Specialist
Dr. Rizwan Khan – Team Doctor.