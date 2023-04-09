Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff 2023: Who are the Batting and Bowling Coaches of Hardik Pandya-led IPL team?

Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten join have been retained after coaching the Titans to glory last year. (Photo Courtesy: Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Having left everyone in shock and by post winning the IPL title on their debut appearance last season, the Gujarat Titans have begun the ongoing 16th season on a similar note of dominance, by winning the first two matches in a comprehensive manner.

Despite all the question mark over their squad composition last year, where fans and experts doubted the squad’s caliber which had a dearth of the big superstars of T20 Cricket, one of the Titans would always pick their hand up and take the team over the line.

While the team skipper Hardik Pandya credited the head coach for bringing the best out of him and thrusting the much-needed confidence in the entire team, he also was in all praise for the support staff which made sure that the team environment was always relaxed and chilled out throughout the season.

Having retained the support staff personnel from the previous season, including the think-tank as well, GT look to go for for glory in a brand new season as well.

Who are the Batting and Bowling Coaches of Hardik Pandya-led IPL team?

Former team India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has been retained as Gujarat Titans’ mentor and batting coach akin the previous season.

Head coach of the side Ashish Nehra has made sure that the team doesn’t require a separate fast bowling coach, with former Indian cricketer Ashish Kapoor performing the dual role of the team’s spin bowling coach and talent scout.

In addition to Kapoor, the franchise has roped in the services of other three assistant coaches in Mithun Manhas, Narender Negi, and Naeem Amin.

Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff 2023

Vikram Solanki – Director of Cricket

Ashish Nehra – Head Coach

Gary Kirsten – Batting Coach and Mentor

Ashish Kapoor – Spin bowling coach and Talent scout

Mithun Manhas – Assistant Coach

Narender Negi – Assistant Coach

Naeem Amin – Assistant Coach

Sachin Rana and Ramadoss Naresh – Strength and Conditioning Coaches

Sandeep Raju – Performance Analyst

Rohit Sawalkar – Lead Physiotherapist

Gaurav Sharma – Physiotherapist

Satyajit Parab – Team Manager

Dhaval Shah – ASST. Logistics Manager

Rahul Kumar – Lead Masseur

Manish Sharma – Masseur

Ashok Sadh – Throw-Down Specialist

Dr. Rizwan Khan – Team Doctor.