Isolated in a 100,000 Sq Ft Home, Shaquille O’Neal was Saved from Getting Fat Like Charles Barkley by TNT

It’s difficult for every athlete to say goodbye to their favorite sport after investing a major part of their lives in it. Maybe that’s why Tom Brady had multiple retirements or Michael Jordan had his last stint with the Washington Wizards. Shaquille O’Neal took his time to understand his life post-retirement, eventually giving up the regime of an athlete, and failing to take care of his body. Fortunately for him, his current employer TNT came in at the right time to save the beloved 7-foot giant.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Old Man & The Three’ podcast, Shaq unveiled that he didn’t have a plan after 2011. The big fella had a terrible fall in his career in 2008 where he switched between three teams in three years. Once he was done in 2011, he had no idea how to navigate through the post-NBA life. He said,

“I was doing sh*t I never done before, like going out talking to neighbors and sh*t.”

He didn’t step one foot outside his 100,000 sq ft mansion, just sitting idly by himself. He said, “The chef would come, I’d just be like ‘go home’. I’m just sitting there and I’m starting to get fat like Kendrick and Chuck.” The thing he dreaded initially, which was to be an analyst on TV, turned out to be the thing that’d save him from his misery. Shaq said,

“TNT came in and kinda restarted it. Once I plugged it in and I could start it, you know, I got more energy to start doing other things.”

After going through the loneliness of those few months, the former Laker joined the legendary crew in 2011. Thanks to the energy he talked about, Shaq gets involved in pretty much everything one can be.

Shaquille O’Neal talks highly of TNT

It’s a known fact that the Inside the NBA crew is one of the best groups in the history of sports television. Shaq, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith add a layer of entertainment to the sports business that no one else can. The reason, they pull it all off so effortlessly, is the freedom the network allows them to have.

We have heard stories of how TNT doesn’t force commercial breaks if they see that the group is deep into a serious discussion. No other network would allow that in today’s world. This is why Shaq has always preferred to have a relationship at TNT instead of some other major network.

While talking about his love for TNT, he said, “My worst day at TNT would be a good day. My worst day at ESPN would cause me to get fired.” But don’t think it’s all love and no business involved because Shaq makes a hefty $10 million a year from TNT, before taxes. With him being on a 10-year contract, Shaq would make $100 million in a decade from the network.