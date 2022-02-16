Gujarat Titans squad 2022: Gujarat IPL team Probable Playing 11 2022

Gujarat IPL team Probable Playing 11: The SportsRush brings you the probable XI of the all-new Gujarat Titans IPL side.

The IPL 2022 auction is over, and all the eyes are on the tournament. Gujarat Titans are one of the two new teams, and they have not been great in the auction.

Ahead of the auction, they signed three players. Hardik Pandya is the ace all-rounder of the side, whereas he will also captain the side. Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill were also signed ahead of the auction. Rashid is one of the best T20 Bowler around, whereas Gill is a solid top-order batter.

Gujarat IPL team Probable Playing 11

The playing eleven of Gujarat Titans is very tough to predict. This team looks well stacked in the bowling department, but the batting options of this side are not that great.

Shubhman Gill is the sure starter, whereas Jason Roy has also been selected at a base price. Roy has recently scored a century in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Abhinav Manohar is one such player who can get his chances. If Wade plays, David Miller will miss out. For Miller to play, Saha will have to do the wicket-keeping duties.

This team is stacked up in terms of all-rounders. It is yet to be seen whether Hardik Pandya will play as a batter or an all-rounder. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia are drafted in the side, and they can get their opportunities. Both of them are utility all-rounders of the side.

Apart from them, Gurkeerat Singh, Dominic Drakes, and Jayant Yadav are also available in the ranks for them. So, there are a lot of options in the all-rounder category.

How excited are you to witness @gujarat_titans in action❓🤔 A look at their squad as they gear up for their maiden IPL appearance 🔽 #TATAIPL

Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling of the side, and he is the world’s best bowler. He has two quality supporters in the name of Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore. Both of them are T20 specialist spinners.

In pace bowling, Lockie Ferguson has been bought for a record price, whereas Mohammad Shami is also available for the side. Apart from Ferguson and Shami, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, and Alzarri Joseph are also there to bolster the attack of the side.

So the Ahmedabad side is filled with bowlers and all-rounders, but the lack of genuine batters is certainly there in the team.

Gujarat Titans probable XI: Jason Roy, Shubhman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, R Sai Kishore/Varun Aaron.