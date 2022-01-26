Cricket

Who is Aashish Kapoor: Ahmedabad IPL team support staff gets another member ahead of IPL 2022

Who is Aashish Kapoor: Ahmedabad IPL team support staff gets another member ahead of IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Very clever move by Sydney Sixers": Adam Gilchrist defends Sydney Sixers retiring injured Jordan Silk before last ball of BBL 11 Challenger vs Adelaide Strikers
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Who is Aashish Kapoor: Ahmedabad IPL team support staff gets another member ahead of IPL 2022
Who is Aashish Kapoor: Ahmedabad IPL team support staff gets another member ahead of IPL 2022

Who is Aashish Kapoor: The Ahmedabad-based franchise have added yet another arsenal to their coaching…