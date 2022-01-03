Ahmedabad IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Ashish Nehra be the head coach of Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022?

Ahmedabad IPL team coaching staff 2022: Ashish Nehra likely to be roped in as head coach; other coaching personnel also almost finalized.

As part of the latest development regarding the much anticipated 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Ahmedabad-based franchise have reportedly roped-in former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra as their head coach for IPL 2022.

Ahmedabad will, alongside Lucknow join the eight existing IPL franchises to partake in this year’s IPL. The Lucknow IPL team has already announced former Zimbabwean skipper Andy Flower as their head coach followed by Vijay Dahiya and Gautam Gambhir as their assistant coach and mentor respectively for the upcoming season.

Lucknow IPL Team appointed Andy Flower as head coach. Here are the words from him about new beginnings :

The CVC Capitals- the ownership firm of the Ahmedabad franchise had landed itself in a bit of some controversy, after its alleged link with betting firms abroad surfaced post its successful bidding. It is worth of a mention that bidding/betting, unlike some countries, is not legal in India.

The IPL Governing council, as a result had formed a committee to address the matter on December 4, with the aim hand a go-ahead to the franchise with the ‘Letter of Intent’.

While the issue seems to be finally settled and the matter pertaining the franchises’ participation resolved, they have gone ahead with finalizing the names of their coaching and support staff for their debut season this year.

Ahmedabad IPL team coaching staff 2022: Nehra head coach; Gary Kirsten likely to be mentor

With Nehra’s appointment as head coach nearly confirmed, the reports also state that World Cup-winning former India coach Gary Kirsten will be the ‘Mentor’ of the franchise.

Also, former England opening batter Vikram Solanki, is in line to become the team’s ‘Director of Cricket’.

Nehra has earlier coached the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore where Kirsten was also involved for a couple of seasons.

“As far as I have heard, they have signed Ashish as their head coach and someone who would be in overall charge of the franchise. Solanki will be the ‘Director of Cricket’ and also expected to double up as batting coach and Kirsten will be in a mentorship role,” a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The Ahmedabad franchise can’t announce it formally as it is a BCCI diktat and they can only make a formal announcement after they get the LOI. The head honchos of Ahmedabad franchise has already interviewed the trio and short-listed them for the season,” the source said.

Both the to-be debutant franchises were expected to announce their 3-draft in players by December 25 last year-the then deadline for submitting the names. But, the contentious aforementioned issue, which raised question marks on Ahmedabad’s participation in the league, meant that the date had to be postponed.

Both the teams however, have reportedly named their 3 respective players who have been negotiated with before the mega auction which is likely to take place by the end of January.