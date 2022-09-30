Guwahati Cricket Stadium T20 records: Barsapara Cricket Stadium records and highest innings total T20I

Guwahati Cricket Stadium T20 records: Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting its third T20I on Sunday.

The second T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will be played in Guwahati on the day after tomorrow. With India winning the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, another win will confirm a series victory for them. South Africa, on the other hand, would be wanting to return to winning ways in a bid to keep the series alive.

Irrespective of who wins on Sunday, both fans and players would be hoping for a much better pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium than it was at the Greenfield International Stadium on the day before yesterday.

In what is going to be the fourth international match at this venue, it will be the third T20I. Readers must note that India are yet to win a T20I here. The Proteas, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever international match at this stadium.

Guwahati Cricket Stadium T20 records

With the second Guwahati T20I abandoned after a toss due to rain, there remains only one completed T20I here. As far as batters part of the current Indian squad are concerned, Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) would want to contribute significantly higher than their performance in the inaugural T20I at this venue.

Speaking about the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah had picked a wicket each in their only Guwahati T20I. With both of them not part of the series anymore, no Indian bowler part of the current squad has a T20I wicket at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Highest T20I innings total at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

One of their worst T20I batting performances at home had witnessed India scoring 118/10 in 20 overs against Australia half-a-decade ago. The only completed T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was won by Australia after a match-winning 109-run third-wicket partnership between Moises Henriques and Travis Head had sealed a 119-run chase in the 16th over.