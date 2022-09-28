Guwahati Cricket Stadium pitch report: Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd IND vs SA T20I

Guwahati Cricket Stadium pitch report: The action for the second T20I between these two sides will move towards the eastern part of India.

After being humbled by team India during the first of the three-match T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram by 8 wickets, South Africa will give it all to level back the series during the second encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on October 2 (Sunday).

Having not lost a single T20I series in India so far, the South Africans would expect their star-studded batting line-up to not falter this time around, after they lost half their side within mere three Overs into the innings during the first T20I.

As for team India, who had a perfect start to the ongoing series, they would be well aware of the fact that pitches akin the one they played in Thiruvananthapuram, might not be present in Australia, where they will play the T20 World Cup next month onwards.

Also, with their death bowling still a matter of concern, skipper Rohit Sharma would like to test his pacers in that very department of their game during the remaining two T20Is against a quality opposition as South Africa.

As #Guwahati gears up for the upcoming T20I match between India and South Africa, here are some visuals from inside the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium at Barsapara where the match will be held. 📷 Junned Ahmed #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/LtPbXbQ53U — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) September 28, 2022

Guwahati Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has only hosted a lone T20I, back in October 2017, when Australia had defeated India by 8 wickets, in a low-scoring contest. The second-ever T20I at this venue between India and Sri Lanka in January 2020, had to be abandoned due to rain.

The average score across the 16 T20 matches at this venue from 2017-2021 is mere 138.8 runs, proving that this has not traditionally been a high-scoring venue for teams.

Additionally, not once has any of the teams here so far have managed to post a total in excess of the 180-run mark.

Having said that, the fresh pitch for the night game on Sunday, might well be prepared to facilitate run-making, with the local fans set to enjoy a T20 game after a five-year gap.