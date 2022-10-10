Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report: NZ vs PAK T20 Christchurch Cricket Ground pitch report

Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the NZ vs PAK T20I match.

New Zealand and Pakistan will go head to head against each other in the 4th match of the New Zealand-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the last match, and they would want to make a double over the opposition.

New Zealand lost their first match against Pakistan, and they won their last match against Bangladesh. The bowlers of the side have done well in the tournament. However, the batters will have to prove their performance, especially Kane Williamson.

Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they would want to make a hat trick of victories. The duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have performed well in the tournament, and Pakistan will again rely on this duo. The bowlers of the side have also done well so far.

Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report

Christchurch’s Hagley Oval is hosting all the matches of the tri-series, and this will be the 4th straight game here. In the last three games, two games have been won by the chasing teams, and one match was won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score in these games has been 150 runs.

It has been seen that batting has not been that easy so far in this series, and the bowlers have been getting a considerable amount of help. The pacers are able to swing the ball in the initial overs, and they are getting wickets in the powerplay. Due to the big midwicket boundaries, the spinners are handy in the middle overs.

The square and straight boundaries at this ground are small in size, and batters would want to take advantage of them. Overall, this is a good batting wicket, and once set, the batters can also play their shots properly as well. Considering the quality of batters in both sides, they can score big on this ground.