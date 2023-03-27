Weather in Hagley Oval Christchurch today: Christchurch Hagley Oval weather forecast for NZ vs SL 2nd ODI March 28

The second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Christchurch might be interrupted due to rain. (photo: AFP)

After suffering a massive 198-run defeat during the first ODI, Sri Lanka will need something special to turn the tide in their favour on Tuesday, when they take on New Zealand to keep their series-win hopes alive.

The action for the second ODI will move to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, and the Sri Lankan batters in particular will have to shoulder the responsibility to win it for their side, after having registered back-to-back totals below the 80-run mark in the format.

However, their record at the Hagley Oval has been far from impressive. The Lankans have suffered huge defeats against the Kiwis during each of their four ODIs at this venue. Also, today’s ODI (and the next) will be crucial as far as their direct qualification for the ODI World Cup this year is concerned.

While a loss in either of the two ODIs will end their chances of direct qualification, even two victories won’t suffice, as they would then have to hope South Africa lose the two imminent ODIs against the Netherlands.

Weather in Hagley Oval Christchurch today

None of the above ‘ifs and buts’ would matter for Sri Lanka if the rain Gods decide to play spoilsport at Christchurch today.

The weather forecast of the city in the morning and even during the afternoon doesn’t look promising at all, as their are chances of rain throughout the day, until 5 pm local time.

While the dark clouds will keep hovering, strong winds are likely to consistently blow as well, if the forecast provided by Accuweather is to be believed.

Chances of rain will be above 50% in the afternoon (for major part of the first innings), and the conditions are expected to improve by 6 pm local time, which might well make way for a shortened match.

Hourly Hagley Oval Christchurch weather today

01:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

02:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

03:00 PM – 6 degree (Rain Probability – 66%).

04:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 56%).

06:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 8 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

08:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

09:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

10:00 PM – 7 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).