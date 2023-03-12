Highest run chase in Hagley Oval: Highest 4th innings successful run chase in Christchurch Tests

Hagley Oval has witnessed only five successful run-chases in Test cricket thus far. Photo Courtesy: Spark Sport Twitter

Hagley Oval has been able to hog a tremendous amount of limelight ahead of the fifth day of the ongoing first Test match of Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand.

A primary reason for the same is that the result of this match has it in it to affect ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 finalists especially if India are unable to win the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow.

All in all, fans of Test cricket around the world are in store for two immensely exciting fifth days of matches set to provide non-stop action for more than 12 hours assuming rain doesn’t play spoilsport in Christchurch.

Highest run chase in Hagley Oval Tests

Haven’t been in the best of forms lately in spite of a record-breaking victory against England in Wellington last month, New Zealand require 257 runs with nine wickets in hand in order to gain a 1-0 lead in this two-match series on the final day of the match.

If the Black Caps become successful in sealing a 285-run chase on Monday, it will be the highest successful Test run-chase at this venue, third-highest by New Zealand, fourth-highest in New Zealand and against Sri Lanka. Speaking particular about the Hagley Oval, highest successful run-chases in Tests played here are:

S. No. Score Overs Team Opposition Year 1 201/3 54 Australia New Zealand 2016 2 132/3 36 New Zealand India 2020 3 111/1 18.4 New Zealand Bangladesh 2017 4 108/2 31.3 New Zealand Pakistan 2016 5 107/2 30.4 New Zealand Sri Lanka 2014

Important points to note about Christchurch Tests

1) Out of the 11 Tests played at this venue since 2014, New Zealand have won eight and lost two whilst drawing the remaining match.

2) While the first four Tests at this stadium had been won by the team chasing a total, the same has happened only once in the last seven matches here.

3) Sri Lanka have lost both their Tests at the Hagley Oval till now. Yet to win a match here, Sri Lanka have also lost four ODIs at this venue in the past.