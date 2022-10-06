Hagley Oval Christchurch T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Christchurch T20Is

Hagley Oval Christchurch T20 average score: Hagley Oval will be hosting a T20I after almost 20 months tomorrow.

The first match of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 will be played between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch tomorrow. The match will be etched in history as the first-ever T20I to be played at a neutral venue in New Zealand.

A change in cricket venue in the city had witnessed it not hosting any T20I for nine years between 2010 and 2019. Hagley Oval, which has replaced Lancaster Park as the preferred cricketing venue in Christchurch, has hosted only a couple of T20Is till date.

Only venue for the seven matches of the imminent series, Hagley Oval will undergo a major change in count as far as number of T20Is hosted here are concerned.

Having hosted a total of 69 T20s since 2006, it is noteworthy that average innings score (first innings) in Men’s T20 at the Hagley Oval is 160. In the only two T20Is at the Hagley Oval, average first innings total has been 168.5.

Highest successful run chase in Christchurch T20Is

Out of the two T20Is at this venue, one has been won by team batting second and one by team batting first. Inaugural Hagley Oval T20I between New Zealand and England had witnessed England chasing a 154-run target with seven wickets and nine balls remaining in the match. Batting at No. 3, England batter James Vince had scored a match-winning 59 (38) to power England to a victory.

Talking about all T20s, record for highest successful run-chase at the Hagley Oval lies with hosts Canterbury. It had happened in a Super Smash 2019-20 league match against Northern Districts when Canterbury had chased a 220-run target with seven wickets and as many balls remaining in the match. The same remains the only successful 200+ T20 run-chase here.