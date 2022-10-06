New Zealand T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch NZ, PAK and BAN triangular series?

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of NZ Tri-Nation Series.

Triangular series are no longer a phenomenon which they used to be at one point in time in international cricket. T20I triangular series, on the other hand, have been played so scarcely that it would be safe to say that they are yet to receive a regular opportunity among ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Member Nations.

It is only as a preparatory measure for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this month that New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be playing a rare one-off triangular series in New Zealand.

An eight-day tournament involving three teams will comprise of a total of eight matches. All the teams will face each other twice before the Top Two locking horns in the final match. Barring a one-day break between the two league rounds, there will be no off day between tomorrow and next Friday.

Visitors Bangladesh and Pakistan will face each other in Christchurch on Friday. Scheduled to host an international match after seven months, Hagley Oval will be a lone venue throughout this series.

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Ardent fans of the sport who follow international cricket across the globe should be aware of the fact that international cricket in New Zealand isn’t televised for Indian audiences until and unless India are participating.

An unwanted practice which has been followed in the recent years will make its presence felt in this series as well leaving bountiful Indians fans with no option than to live stream all the matches.

Global streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will come to the rescue of Indian fans as Prime Video India will be streaming this triangular series in India with a paid subscription.

As far as a neighboring country in Pakistan is concerned, Ten Sports Pakistan will be televising New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 for Pakistani fans. Local fans in New Zealand will be able to watch this series on the ever-reliable Spark Sport.

lights, camera, action – get set for a cricketing blockbuster! 🎬 enjoy #CricketOnPrime with the 🇳🇿 T20I Tri-Series – Oct 7 onwards pic.twitter.com/7WEejZn3C7 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 6, 2022

Date – 07/10/2022 (Friday) – 14/10/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:00 AM and 11:00 AM (Pakistan), 07:30 AM and 11:30 AM (India), and 03:00 PM and 07:00 PM (local).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Ten Sports (Pakistan) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Prime Video (India).