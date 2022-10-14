“Method, flair and temperament”: Ramiz Raja ecstatic as Pakistan beat New Zealand in New Zealand Tri-Nation Series 2022 final

Pakistan beat New Zealand in T20I Tri-Nation Series: Pakistan have now won both their T20I triangular series till date.

Pakistan will enter ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in high spirits on the back of winning a triangular series in similar conditions. Only their second T20I triangular series, Pakistan have emerged victorious on both occasions (both away from home).

Defeating New Zealand in New Zealand being no mean task for any team, Pakistan doing the same means that they have now won 10 out of 19 T20Is in 2022. Not the best of records considering all other teams, Pakistan would still cherish winning a multi-team series in New Zealand before playing a World Cup in Australia.

The best part about a 5-wicket victory in Christchurch this morning was it becoming possible only because of a thorough team effort. With no standout performer per se, Pakistan getting their act together as a team should boost their morale before traveling across the Tasman sea.

Ramiz Raja ecstatic as Pakistan beat New Zealand in New Zealand Tri-Nation Series 2022 final

Former Pakistan batter and current PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Chairman Ramiz Raja took to social media platform Twitter to express joy on an all-round victory at the Hagley Oval today.

Method , flair and temperament! Great win Pakistan. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 14, 2022

Chasing a 164-run target, the biggest relief for Pakistan came in the form of their middle-order stepping up when needed the most. With reliable openers in wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam scoring a combined of 49 (43) between them, it was quite an achievement for the likes of Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed scoring a combined of 95 (53) between them.

With the team management investing heavily in terms of faith on the current middle-order, it is high time for this trio and Asif Ali to repay the faith with impact-generating contributions especially during the World Cup slated to begin later this month.