Hagley Oval pitch report: Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Christchurch’s Hagley Oval is set to host the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between New Zealand and India. The match is already sold out as confirmed by the New Zealand Cricket Board, and it can atmosphere out there on Wednesday. This track has witnessed some great cricket in the past.

New Zealand won the 1st ODI, and they can’t lose this series as the 2nd ODI got abandoned due to rain. The team looks settled with four pacers and one spin-bowling all-rounder in Mitchell Santner. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will again be the backbone of the side’s batting.

India bought in Deepak Hooda for Sanju Samson in the last match, and it was definitely a tough thing for Samson to adjust, but India needs a 6th bowling option. The team is expected to go with the same eleven in this match as well, and Samson may well sit out here as well.

Hagley Oval pitch report

The pitches in New Zealand are great for batting, and the Hagley Oval’s track in Christchurch is also not an exception. This pitch is absolutely great for batting, and the batters will enjoy their time in the middle. There is an even bounce on the track, and the batters will find no difficulty in playing their shots.

The boundaries at this ground are not that huge, and it will definitely favour the batters, whereas the fast outfield will give the batters full reward for their shots. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers may get some assistance from the pitch, and being an open ground, the breeze will definitely flow in.

Hello Hagley! The 3rd Sterling Reserve ODI against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is SOLD OUT. Follow play LIVE on Wednesday with @sparknzsport + @TodayFM_nz in NZ and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8zje56TteA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2022

The last ODI at this ground was played in 2021 between New Zealand and Bangladesh, where Bangladesh scored 271 runs in the first innings, and New Zealand easily won the match by 5 wickets. The average 1st innings ODI score here is 262 runs and yet another high encounter can be expected in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.

Overcast conditions are expected in Christchurch on Wednesday, and looking at the formula of the sides, both captains may opt to bowl first in this match.