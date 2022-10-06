Hagley Oval pitch report tomorrow match: Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report for BAN vs PAK T20

Hagley Oval pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I match.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will take on each other in the 1st match of the tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand is the other team taking part in the series. Both these Asian sides would want to take advantage of this big series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh had a terrible Asia Cup 2022 campaign, and they need to rise up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shakib al Hasan has been appointed as the captain of the side, and he will be their biggest player in the series. This team is going through a transition phase.

Pakistan lost the last home T20I series against England, and they would want to bounce back. This team’s over-reliance on the batting duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has been the biggest issue of the side. The bowling of the side looks comparatively better.

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is a competitive one, and an even contest between bat and ball is expected in this encounter. This is a pitch where everyone will get some or other kind of help.

Talking about the nature of the wicket, it is a belter to bat on, and there is an even bounce on the track with no possible demons. The batters can trust its true nature, and they will love playing shots on this wicket. This ground’s outfield is quite fast as well, and the batters will be rewarded for their shots.

This is an open stadium, and the breeze flows in here, which will allow the pacers to move the hard Kookaburra balls in the initial overs. So, the pacers will have a job to do in the powerplays. The straighter boundaries are small, but the midwicket boundaries are big here. The spinners from both sides will make use of the longer side of the boundary.

A couple of T20Is have been played at this ground, and the average 1st innings score was 168 runs. In 33 domestic T20Is played here, the average 1st innings score has been 160 runs, which indicates the competitive nature. Both sides would want to chase fist as this has been a thing in the shorter formats.