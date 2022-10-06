Hagley Oval T20 records: Hagley Oval Christchurch Cricket Ground T20I records and highest innings total

Hagley Oval T20 records: Christchurch will be hosting seven T20Is in eight days during the forthcoming series.

T20 format will return to Christchurch after eight and a half months with Bangladesh and Pakistan set to lock horns with each other in the first match of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 tomorrow.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Hagley Oval will be hosting one after 19 and a half months. The venue will also become the first-ever stadium in New Zealand to host a neutral T20I.

Hagley Oval has hosted only two T20Is till date with New Zealand winning and losing a match each. Other participating teams in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be playing a T20I here for the first time on Friday.

Hagley Oval T20 records

Considering the limited number of T20Is played in this stadium, there aren’t a lot of records to be mentioned. It is noteworthy that teams batting first and second have won a match each at the Hagley Oval.

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Hagley Oval are Devon Conway (99), James Vince (59), Mitchell Marsh (45), Ross Taylor (44) and Jonny Bairstow (35).

ALSO READ: When and where to watch New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 in India and Pakistan?

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this venue are Mitchell Santner (4), Ish Sodhi (4), Trent Boult (2), Chris Jordan (2) and Jhye Richardson (2), Daniel Sams (2) and Tim Southee (2).

Highest T20I innings total at Hagley Oval

The home team holds the record of highest T20I innings total at the Hagley Oval. It was in the last T20I played here when New Zealand had scored 184/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Player almost three years ago, the first match here had been witness to the highest successful T20I run-chase after England had defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets on the back of sealing a 154-run chase in the penultimate over.