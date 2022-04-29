Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma Birthday wishes: Best Birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Birthday wishes: The Indian captain started to receive heartfelt wishes from midnight on his 35th birthday.

India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has turned 35 today. While former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris was also born on the same day in 1987, Sharma also shares his birthday with former Australia wicket-keeper batter Ian Healy (58) among notable cricketers.

Sharma, who enjoys a loyal fan-base like other Indian cricketers of his stature, had started to receive heartfelt birthday wishes even before midnight.

Currently playing in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Sharma is amid a terrible patch both as a captain and as a batter. While Mumbai have lost eight matches on the trot, Sharma has managed to score just 153 runs at an average and strike rate of 19.12 and 126.44 respectively.

In such a rare but dreadful phase, it isn’t a surprise as to why Sharma’s bountiful fans seem eager to post morale-boosting birthday wishes for him across social media platforms.

Readers must note that Sharma is scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight. Hence, his fans would be hoping for him to return to form on his 35th birthday.

It is worth mentioning that this will be only the third time (after 2009 and 2014) when Sharma will be playing an IPL match on his birthday. In the previous two instances against Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharma had scored 17 (20) and 1 (5) respectively (both in losing causes).

Rohit Sharma Birthday wishes

Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai 😊 My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan 💙 pic.twitter.com/OP13C33CNJ — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) April 29, 2022

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 Paji 🎂🎂 God Bless you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0mSl6FfwB — Anmol Singh (@iamanmolpreet28) April 29, 2022

Happy birthday Rohit paji 🥳 God bless 🙏🏼 Thank you for being there 😇 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/HvvQExkNQ6 — Ramandeep Singh (@Ramandeep__13) April 29, 2022

Happy Birthday Captain! 🎉 Thanks for always inspiring and believing in me. Wishing you a great year ahead. @mipaltan @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/LBIUh3N03f — Hrithik Shokeen (@Hrithik14S) April 29, 2022

Hey @ImRo45 , Happy Birthday Champ

You have no idea how special you are for me and for all of your fans

You make us happy ,you make us proud .You inspire us every single day . Words can’t describe what you mean to us but still We are always Proud of you ❤️#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/icVALUWsRi — RG 🌟 (@_dark_crusadeer) April 29, 2022

Rohit Sharma Only in history of cricket:- •3+ Tons in all three formats.

•3 Double ton in ODIs.

•4 Hundreds in T20Is.

•5 IPL Titles as captain.

•2 T20I Ton as captain

•Most Tons in ODI WC & single WC edition.

•Hundreds in all formats in a single tour.#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/v2jLtH78g3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 29, 2022

While Sharma has scored 613 runs in 26 innings at an average and strike rate of 23.58 and 129.05 respectively against Rajasthan in the past, his record in Navi Mumbai T20s (82 runs in seven innings at 11.71) is quite disappointing.