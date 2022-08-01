Harare pitch report 3rd T20I: Harare Sports Club pitch report Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match

Harare pitch report 3rd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match.

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This game is the series decider, and the winner of this match will lift the trophy.

Bangladesh were clinical in the last match, and they would want to continue their brilliant form in this match as well. The home side also have some star all-rounders in their ranks, and this match can be a great one to watch out for.

Harare pitch report 3rd T20I

Harare Sports Club’s pitch has been a very competitive track in the recent past, and it has supported both batters and bowlers in recent matches. The pitch has an even amount of bounce, and the batters can play their shots accordingly at their merit.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can swing the ball due to the surroundings, whereas the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The outfield of the ground is fast enough, and the batters will get rewarded for their good shots.

A total of 33 T20Is have been played on this ground so far, where the chasing teams have won 12 games and the teams batting first have won 21. The average 1st innings score has been 158 runs, which means that the run-scoring has not been that easy at this very ground.

In the last match between both sides, Zimbabwe managed to score 135 runs in the first innings and lost the match easily. There are some big boundaries on this ground, and the spinners can take advantage of them. Bangladesh’s Mosaddek Hossain did the same in the last match and took a fifer.

Both teams would want to chase first after winning the toss as the teams generally want to chase in this format of the game. The overcast conditions would encourage the teams as well in chasing.