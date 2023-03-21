Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch ZIM vs NED Harare ODI?

The first ODI of Netherlands’ tour of Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club today. The first of a three-match series will resume ODI rivalry between these two teams after exactly 45 months.

In what is going to be only the ninth international match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, it will be only the fourth instance of them locking horns in this format. While their first-ever encounter had happened during ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, their first bilateral series was a two-match affair played in Netherlands in 2019.

The first-ever ODI series between these two opponents in Zimbabwe will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. With only a handful of series remaining under this Super League, this is going to be the home team’s last one. Netherlands, on the contrary, will travel to South Africa from Zimbabwe for another Super League series.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands

Netherlands’ tour of Zimbabwe 2023 won’t be available for television viewing in India unlike the time when India had toured Zimbabwe last year. In such a situation, streaming platform FanCode has yet again grabbed the opportunity of live streaming all the three matches in India.

Interested fans will have to buy a subscription worth INR 49 on either the website or the mobile application of FanCode. In what is a series pass, it will be available for all the three matches. Readers must note that there is neither a discount nor an option of buying a pass only for the first match.

Barring host country Zimbabwe, this series won’t be available for television viewing in any part of the world. While ZBC will be televising it in Zimbabwe, all other interested fans around the world will be able to watch it on ICC.tv – ICC’s designated streaming service.

The voices that will be calling the 3 ODIs at Harare Sports Club. 🎙️#ZIMvNED | #ICCSuperLeague | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/yeho7T0Vv5 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) March 21, 2023

Date – 21/03/2023 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 08:30 AM (Netherlands), 09:30 AM (Zimbabwe) and 01:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – ZBC (Zimbabwe).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and ICC.tv (Rest of the World).