Harare Sports Club pitch report IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Harare Stadium pitch report tomorrow match

Harare Sports Club pitch report IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI match.

Zimbabwe will take on India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Both sides would want to start the series with a win.

KL Rahul is back in the Indian side, and he will also lead the team in this series. It will be Rahul’s first assignment after the IPL 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian team is without their star players in this very series, where the players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, etc are rested.

The Zimbabwe side is on a high at the moment, and they are coming on the back of a brilliant series win against Bangladesh at home. Sikandar Raza is in the form of the side, and the players have also chipped in with some brilliant contributions at the right time.

Harare Sports Club pitch report IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

The Harare Sports Club in Harare has a history of competitive tracks in the past, but the pitch was completely in the favour of batting in the last series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The batters of both sides loved batting in the series, and the average 1st innings score in that 3-match series was 283 runs.

The track in Harare has been a flat one, where the batters can play their shots properly by trusting the bounce on the wicket. This stadium’s outfield is quite fast, once placed in the gap, the ball travels very fast towards the boundary. The boundaries at this stadium are not big as well.

There is a bit of help for the bowlers as well on this track. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers can get some lateral movement, and they would want to take full advantage of that. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play as the pitch gets a little slow as the match goes on.

The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground is just 234 runs, which suggests that the bowlers have done well at this very ground. Both captains would want to chase after winning the toss in this match.