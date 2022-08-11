Cricket

KL Rahul news: KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as captain of India squad for Zimbabwe 2022

KL Rahul news: KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as captain of India squad for Zimbabwe 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Yuvraj Singh sister name: Yuvraj Singh sister Ritika Sajdeh or not? Ritika Sajdeh brother name
Next Article
Nets forced to pay Kevin Durant $21 million even before pre-season begins amid rampant trade talks
Cricket Latest News
What happened to Shikhar Dhawan: Why KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan as India captain for Zimbabwe tour?
What happened to Shikhar Dhawan: Why KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan as India captain for Zimbabwe tour?

KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan: The Indian squad has had a late addition for the…