Harare Sports Club records: Harare ODI records batting and bowling and highest innings total list

Harare Sports Club records: Harare Sports Club has already hosted four international matches this month.

The first ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will be played in Harare today. Part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, Zimbabwe and India will be contesting against each other after six years in a three-match series. While India have already qualified for the world event next year by virtue of being the hosts, Zimbabwe have a lot of heavy lifting to be done in order to jump past oppositions on the points table.

Having already hosted four white-ball matches across formats this month, Harare Sports Club will be hosting all the three matches of this series as well.

In what is going to be the 161st ODI at this venue, Zimbabwe have won 45 and lost 96 out of their 143 ODIs at this venue. India, on the other hand, have an outstanding record here winning 16 and losing only five out of their 21 Harare ODIs.

Final preparations complete – the #ZIMvIND three-match ODI series starts at Harare Sports Club tomorrow! We are excited to see you tomorrow 🏏#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/gFTBHzA8hW — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 17, 2022

Harare Sports Club records

Highest ODI run-scorers at the Harare Sports Club are Brendan Taylor (2,165), Hamilton Masakadza (1,892), Sikandar Raza (1,296), Andy Flower (1,291) and Elton Chigumbura (1,286). A list of best ODI batters at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Average ST 100 50 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 39 1296 41.8 82.02 3 6 Sean Williams (ZIM) 47 1046 28.27 82.95 1 6 Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) 33 950 28.78 64.1 0 8 Craig Ervine (ZIM) 31 781 32.54 78.33 2 3 Rahmat Shah (AFG) 11 474 43.09 67.04 0 6

Highest wicket-takers in Harare ODIs are Prosper Utseya (52), Heath Streak (43), Chris Mpofu (35), Graeme Cremer (34) and Tendai Chatara (33). A list of best ODI bowlers at the Harare Sports Club among active cricketers is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Chris Mpofu (ZIM) 29 35 32.97 4.79 41.2 Tendai Chatara (ZIM) 27 33 33.36 4.8 41.6 Rashid Khan (AFG) 11 22 15.68 4.15 22.6 Sean Williams (ZIM) 17 22 47.59 4.39 64.9 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 11 21 15.66 3.77 24.9

Speaking precisely about the Indian cricketers part of the current squad, KL Rahul (196), Shikhar Dhawan (166) and Axar Patel (8) have done well in Harare ODIs in the past.

Highest innings total in Harare ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 350/6 50 Australia Zimbabwe 2014 340/2 50 Zimbabwe Namibia 2003 329/3 50 Zimbabwe Kenya 2009 328/3 46.4 South Africa Australia 2014 327/7 50 Australia South Africa 2014

The above mentioned fourth-highest ODI innings total at this venue is also the highest successful run-chase here. Readers must note that 82 out of 143 Harare ODIs have been won by teams batting second. Furthermore, all the four 300+ ODI run-chases at the Harare Sports Club have come in the last eight years.