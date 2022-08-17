India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and England: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM Harare ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ZIM vs IND ODI.

India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will kick-start with the first ODI in Harare tomorrow. Had it not been for situations beyond players’ control in cancellations and postponements, Zimbabwe and India would’ve played some amount of cricket in either of the two countries in the last six years.

Failing to do so, the two teams will now meet in a three-match ODI series. Readers must note that it is going to be the 10th bilateral ODI series (seventh in Zimbabwe) between Zimbabwe and India. A stupendous record sees India having an 8-1 series lead to their name when it comes to this format against this opposition.

Zimbabwe, who had last won an ODI against India in 2010, have since lost 12 matches in a row. With their solitary bilateral ODI series victory against India coming way back in 1997, the hosts have a lot of scope for improvement and a lot to play for in this series. Scheduled to tour Australia later this month, Zimbabwe would be looking to register an upset to further build on their supreme white-ball current form.

Already qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by virtue of being the hosts, India will be having eyes on extending their winning spree against Zimbabwe. Needless to say, the visitors will once again be looking to test their bench strength ahead of a couple of upcoming multi-team T20I tournaments.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and England

Sony Sports Network are televising India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in India. Sony might not have televised or streamed the recently concluded India’s tour of West Indies but they have made extensive arrangements for commentary panels in different languages for this series.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony SIX. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Additionally, Sony TEN 4 will be broadcasting Zimbabwe vs India ODIs in Tamil and Telugu.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans fans in Zimbabwe are concerned, they can stream Harare ODIs on ICC.tv with a paid subscription (USD 1.99 per series pass). In fact, this option is available for other regions such as Europe, North America, South America and Oceania. Click here to register and buy an ICC.tv series pass.

Date – 18/08/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 08:15 AM (England), 09:15 AM (local) and 12:45 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 (India).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and ICC.tv (Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania).