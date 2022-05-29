Hardik Pandya born in which state: Hardik Pandya from which state in India?

Hardik Pandya born in which state: The captain of Gujarat Titans is playing an Indian Premier League match at his home ground for the first time.

During the final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to bat in their second IPL final.

“We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that’s why we’ll bat first. It’s a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We’re all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

With Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wanting to field first in an all-important final, both the captains got what they wanted tonight. “We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so many people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

While Royals have refrained from making any change to their Playing XI, Titans have once again swapped Alzarri Joseph with Lockie Ferguson. Third-highest wicket-taker for his team this season, Ferguson has picked 12 wickets in as many matches at an average of 33.75, an economy rate of 9.06 and a strike rate of 22.3.

Playing their inaugural season, GT have played exceptionally well to qualify for the final after being the table-toppers. Pandya, leading for the first time in T20s this season, has allured a lot of praise for the calm manner in which he has carried himself at Gujarat.

With his team playing their first-ever match at their home ground in the Narendra Modi Stadium, it is noteworthy that Pandya is also playing his first-ever IPL match at this venue.

We’ve made it this far with this incredibly talented, hardworking, and fantastic group. Now, the final hurdle awaits. Let’s do this together, Gujarat 🏆 @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/LJYtbJofz4 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 28, 2022

Pandya, who has played six T20s here for Baroda and India in the past, has scored 86 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 140.98. Pandya’s three wickets in Ahmedabad T20s have come at an average of 46.67, an economy rate of 7 and a strike rate of 40.

Born in Choryasi, Gujarat, Pandya represents Baroda in domestic cricket. Like some other states of the country, even the state of Gujarat has multiple domestic teams namely Gujarat, Baroda and Saurashtra.