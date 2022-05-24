Rajasthan Royals playoffs how many seasons: How many times RR won IPL?

Rajasthan Royals playoffs how many seasons: Rajasthan Royals have reached the IPL 2022 playoffs by finishing in the top-2 spots.

Rajasthan Royals did a great job in the IPL 2022 auction, and the results were visible in the tournament as well. The Royals won 9 of their 14 games in the tournament and finished in the top-2 positions.

Rajasthan Royals’ batter Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker. The Royals are in search of their second title.

Rajasthan Royals playoffs how many seasons

The inaugural IPL Champions Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant in the IPL 2022 so far, but they have not done that great in the history of the competition. This is their 5th playoff appearance in the history of the competition.

The Royals reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in 2008, where they won the title as well under the leadership of Shane Warne. Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson played an incredible part in taking the underdogs Rajasthan Royals to an incredible victory.

After 2008, Rajasthan reached the playoffs in 2013, where the Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, but Mumbai Indians knocked them out by beating Rajasthan by four wickets in the Qualifier-2 match. Mumbai Indians also won the tournament that season.

After a break of one season, Rajasthan Royals again reached the playoffs in 2015, but they lost easily in the Eliminator match. RCB posted a target of 181 runs, but the Royals managed to score just 109 runs and lost the match by 71 runs.

In 2018, Rajasthan Royals reached the playoffs, but they again lost in the Eliminator, where KKR defeated them by 25 runs. The star English players of the side were not available in that match.

After 2018, Rajasthan Royals have managed to reach the playoffs again in 2022. The Royals look like a formidable outfit this season around, and they would aim to get their 2nd title this time around.