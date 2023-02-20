Hardik Pandya brother name: Who is Vaibhav Pandya? How many Pandya brothers are there?

Nearly three years after their surprise, low-key court marriage, team India allrounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic got married to each other yet again in what was a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

As per multiple media reports fellow Indian cricketers in Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul (alongside Athiya Shetty) also attended the wedding ceremony, which took place as per Cristian rituals.

The duo bombed the social media with some of their most adorable pictures from the venue, including ones with their two-and-a-half year old son Agastya Pandya.

As far as Pandya’s cricketing journey is concerned, with him not being part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he will be seen donning the Indian jersey from March 17 onwards when India will take on Australia in a three match ODI series as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later in the year.

He will in fact, lead the side in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, with the regular captain Rohit Sharma to remain unavailable due to some family commitment.

Hardik Pandya brother name

Hardik Pandya has just one elder brother in Krunal Pandya, who has also represented the Indian national team across 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is.

The duo were an integral part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise for some years, until they got separated during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Who is Vaibhav Pandya? How many Pandya brothers are there?

Krunal and Hardik also share a special bond with two of their cousins in Vaibhav Pandya and Gauraw Pandya, taking the total Pandya brothers count to four.

Both Vaibhav and Gauraw identify themselves as entrepreneurs, and have always taken to their social media handles to express their love for their two superstar cousins.

Vaibhav in fact, is quite often confused by netizens as Krunal and Hardik’s own brother, due to his resemblance with the former and the fact that they share such an enviable bond. However, Hardik has just the one own elder sibling in Krunal.