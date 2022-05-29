Captains winning Man of the Match in IPL final: IPL final Man of the Match captain list all season

Captains winning Man of the Match in IPL final: Hardik Pandya was the star with both bat and the ball in GT’s maiden title triumph.

During the grand finale of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans (GT), playing their maiden season, in front of their home crowd for the first time, have lifted the title with a 7-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

En route a rather below-par target of 131 runs, the GT were in a spot of bother initially, having lost two of their wickets at the score of 31 in the Powerplay.

However, their star skipper Hardik Pandya (34 off 30), after impressing one and all with the ball in hand earlier, soaked in all the pressure alongside Shubman Gill (45* off 43), by stitching a match-winning 63-run partnership off 53 deliveries for the third wicket.

Post Hardik’s dismissal off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th Over, Gill collaborated with David Miller (32* off 19) and smashed together a 47-run partnership off 29 deliveries, including the tournament winning Six in the end, to complete a fairy-tale title triumph.

Well done @gujarat_titans 🏆 . Fabulous play throughout. @hardikpandya7 you’re an absolute champion ❤️❣️@rajasthanroyals you’ll can be proud of yourselves . Great tournament ❤️ To every player , support staff, groundsmen, broadcasters, administrators and to all fans 1\2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 29, 2022

Captains winning Man of the Match in IPL final

Before the aforementioned innings, Hardik got rid of the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer – RR’s top batters in this season, to ultimately end the innings with bowling figures of 4-0-17-3.

He was thus, fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ and the final.

IPL final Man of the Match captain list all season

Apart from Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022, only Anil Kumble and Rohit Sharma are the two captains to have won the ‘Man of the Match’ award in an IPL grand finale before.

While Rohit Sharma had won the award in the year 2015 as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), Kumble had won it in the year 2009 as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper.

Rohit’s 26-ball 50 had helped MI lift their second IPL title, while RCB ended up on the losing side against the now defunct Deccan Chargers, despite Anil Kumble’s four-wicket haul in the final.