IPL 2022 Awards List: Full List of Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP and other winners of Indian Premier League 2022

IPL 2022 Awards List: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the award winners of Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 finally came to its end where Gujarat Titans won the prestigious title by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final. However, apart from the team trophy, there are a lot of individual awards that are up for grabs as well.

Let’s have a look at all the award winners of the Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL 2022 Awards List

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The highest run-scorer of the season takes the orange cap home and Rajasthan Royals’ opener Jos Buttler made a firm grip on it since the start of the season. Once, Hardik Pandya took it away from him, but then it was just a one-horse race.

KL Rahul again was very consistent in the tournament and finished at the 2nd position with 616 runs at an average of 51.33. Rahul’s opening partner Quinton de Kock also finished in the top-3 spots.

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap of IPL 2022 with 863 runs in 17 innings at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05 respectively. Gets a prize money of INR 10 lakh.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The highest wicket-taker of the tournament gets the purple cap, and the race was one of the closest ones ever in the IPL history. Leg-spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal topped the wicket-taking charts and the battle between them went on till the very last day of the tournament.

The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Umran Malik (22 wickets) also bowled really well to finish at the 3rd and 4th position, respectively.

In the end, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the award with his 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, an economy rate of 7.75 and a strike rate of 15.1. Gets a prize money of INR 10 lakh.

IPL 2022 Most Valuable Player

Apart from winning the orange cap, Jos Buttler leads the IPL’s most valuable players list as well. The aggressive opener from Rajasthan Royals won the games on his own for his side. Andre Russel and Liam Livingstone also finished in the top-3 positions for their all-round performances for their sides. Both of them batted aggressively and took some valuable wickets.

Jos Buttler won the IPL most valuable player award (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL Fairplay award

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (shared trophy).

IPL 2022 Emerging Player

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL 2022 Catch of the Season

Lucknow Super Giants batter Evin Lewis (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL 2022 Super Striker of the Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (Brand new Tata Punch)

IPL 2022 Game Changer

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL 2022 Most fours

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL 2022 Most sixes

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

IPL 2022 Power Player of the Season

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).

Fastest delivery of the season

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 lakh and a trophy).