Hardik Pandya ruled out vs CSK: What happened to Hardik Pandya? Will Hardik Pandya play vs KKR 2022 IPL?

Hardik Pandya ruled out vs CSK: Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the game against Chennai Super Kings due to a groin injury.

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are up against each other in the league game of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings were unchanged, whereas Gujarat Titans were forced to make some unwanted changes. Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade were replaced my Wriddhiman Saha and Alzarri Joseph in the playing eleven.

When Rashid Khan came out at the toss for Gujarat Titans, it was a surprising sight for the cricket fans. Hardik Pandya has been in brilliant form for the Gujarat Titans, but Rashid Khan confirmed that Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

“Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn’t want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it’s kind of a dream,” Rashid Khan said at the toss.

Match 29 Toss Update@gujarat_titans have won the toss and elect to bowl first against #CSK. Rashid Khan to the lead the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya.#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/MXo3PQBGJ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2022

Hardik Pandya has been a wall for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022. He has been batting brilliantly, whereas his bowling has also been great this season. Hardik has scored 228 runs in IPL 2022 at 76.00, whereas he has scalped four wickets in bowling as well. He has smashed a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya got injured while bowling against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. He could only bowl 3 balls of his 3rd over, and then he felt pain. Vijay Shankar completed the over of Hardik Pandya. Although, Hardik was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 52 balls 87 runs knock and he also got one wicket in bowling.

Rashid Khan has said that Hardik can be back for the next game as it is just stiffness. The return of Hardik Pandya will certainly impact the run of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.